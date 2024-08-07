Haryana quality assurance authority to monitor infrastructure standards

Haryana government’s newly constituted Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) will monitor the quality of infrastructure being created by the state government’s engineering departments. Haryana government’s newly constituted Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) will monitor the quality of infrastructure being created by the state government’s engineering departments. (HT File/ Representational image)

This was stated by QAA chairperson, Rajeev Arora, a former IAS officer, while addressing a workshop on Tuesday. Arora said that while the Quality Council of India of the central government plays a pivotal role in national accreditation, Haryana’s QAA is one-of-its-kind authority in India focusing on quality.

He said the QAA will soon float tenders for appointment of consultants for preparing detailed project reports, design consultants and third-party inspection agencies. The QAA will empanel these agencies for three years. “This will ensure a centralised panel for monitoring of quality in preparing DPR and design. Additionally, laboratories will be empanelled to ensure high standards in testing and analysis. The QAA also aims to act as a knowledge centre for research and development of various techniques related to quality control and assurance within the construction space,” the former IAS officer said.

Arora said that in a short span of less than a year, the authority has effectively established a framework and roadmap for ensuring high-quality standards in Haryana’s projects. By ensuring that the engineering projects adhere to the highest quality standards, the QAA will help to deliver better results and achieve development goals set by the government more efficiently. The collaborative effort of QAA and various engineering departments will be instrumental in realising the vision of a progressive and prosperous Haryana. With the focus on the quality of infrastructure, the state expects the authority to ensure quality consciousness across all departments, he said.