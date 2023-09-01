Haryana: Rajesh Khullar new chief principal secretary to CM

The Haryana government on Friday appointed Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister with immediate effect. He succeeds DS Dhesi.

Rajesh Khullar took charge as the chief principal secretary to the chief minister, succeeding DS Dhesi. in Chandigarh r on Friday. (HT file photo)

The 1988-batch officer’s appointment, a day after he superannuated following 35 years of service, comes when the state government is bracing for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections next year.

Khullar, known as a tough task master, is expected to tone up the administration, particularly with regard to last-minute delivery of the government’s welfare schemes.

Khullar’s last posting was financial commissioner (revenue) and additional chief secretary (ACS-school education, information and public relations). Prior to that, he had a three-year stint in the World Bank as executive director.

