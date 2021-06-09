Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana records 38 more fatalities even as virus continues to recede
Health workers wearing PPE kits attend to a COVID-19 patient, at a temporary Covid hospital at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)
Haryana records 38 more fatalities even as virus continues to recede

The highest 75 fresh cases were detected in Palwal followed by 56 in Bhiwani on a day when 635 new positive cases were recorded, and 33,930 samples were tested across the state.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Twenty Haryana districts detected between two and 50 new cases of the Covid-19 on Tuesday even as 38 people succumbed to the infection in 16 different districts, according to the health bulletin.

In Nuh district, two fatalities and two new cases of the contagion were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 infection has started retreating in Haryana. On Monday, there were 640 new cases and 39 deaths while on Sunday, 654 new cases and 48 fatalities were recorded.

As per the bulletin, five people died in Hisar; four each in Gurugram and Rewari; three each in Sonepat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Bhiwani; two each in Panipat, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Nuh, while one patient each succumbed in five other districts.

There were 7,531 active Covid patients in the state on Tuesday when 1,090 more people recovered, and the positivity rate rose to 97.86%.

