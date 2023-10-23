Haryana records season’s worst air quality amid raging farm fires

Haryana on Sunday recorded the worst air quality of this year’s kharif harvesting season amid raging incidents of farm fires across the state.

The state witnessed 144 fresh cases of farm fires in the past three days. (Manoj Dhaka/HT )

The state slipped into the “poor” category, with the overall Air Quality Index dipping to 196 on Sunday evening, as per AQI.in.

The state witnessed 144 fresh cases of farm fires in the past three days, taking the total number of stubble burning cases to 714. It pushed the air quality in most major cities into the “poor” or “moderate” categories of the .

Notably, the total count of farm fires has reported around a 20% decline from last year’s 893 cases reported between September 15 to October 22.

The deteriorating air quality, however, has put the officials deputed to ensure a check on farm fires in a tight spot ahead of the festival season.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin, the air quality of Bahadurgarh, Ballabgarh, Daruhera, Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Manesar slipped into the “poor” category (between 200 to 300).

The air quality of the industrial city of Faridabad, meanwhile, was the worst in the state, crossing the 300 to be placed in the “very poor” category.

Only three cities — Panchkula, Sirsa and Palwal — had “satisfactory” AQI, while the index for most cities including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad slipped to “moderate” category, down from “satisfactory” a week ago.

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected the highest 25 cases on Sunday.

With 106 cases of stubble burning, Fatehabad was the top contributor followed by 93 in Ambala and Jind, 88 in Kaithal, 76 in Kurukshetra 48 in Karnal, 46 each in Sonipat and Yamunanagar, 43 in Hisar and 37 in Palwal.

