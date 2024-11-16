Haryana releases 300 crore directly to farmers’ accounts

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released ₹300 crore as bonus directly to the bank accounts of 2.62 lakh farmers, an official spokesperson said. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released ₹ 300 crore as bonus directly to the bank accounts of 2.62 lakh farmers, an official spokesperson said. (PTI)

In the run up to the assembly elections, the Haryana government had decided to give a bonus of ₹2,000 per acre on agricultural and horticultural crops being produced in the state due to adverse weather conditions during Kharif-2024.

On August 16 morning, hours before the poll code for assembly elections came into force, chief minister Saini had transferred a bonus of ₹496 crore as the first installment, directly into the accounts of 5.80 lakh farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

“This bonus is being given to all farmers who have registered themselves on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal. A total amount of ₹1,380 crore is to be given to farmers. So far, payment has been made in two installments. As part of the third installment, ₹580 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the remaining 4.94 lakh farmers through DBT in the next 10 to 15 days,” Saini said.

Soil health cards to farmers

In another pro-farmer step, CM Saini also launched the distribution of 40 lakh soil health cards through WhatsApp. This initiative has been introduced to address delays in the distribution of the printed cards, which were preventing farmers from utilising the recommendations on time. Now, soil health cards will be directly sent to farmers’ mobile numbers through WhatsApp as soon as the results of their soil tests are uploaded to the online portal.

The CM said that soil testing is conducted every three years in the state to provide farmers with vital information, including the quantity of seeds required and the appropriate use of fertilisers, helping to boost crop yields. By receiving timely soil health cards, farmers will be encouraged to apply fertilisers based on actual soil requirements.

Haryana had first started a detailed soil fertility assessment study in 2021-22, with the goal of providing a soil health card for every acre of agricultural land in the state. Under this scheme, soil samples are being collected from each acre of agricultural land, tested, and Soil Health Cards are being issued to farmers.

These cards offer guidance on the optimal use of fertilisers, advising farmers on the right type and quantity of fertilisers to apply for each crop, helping them achieve maximum yield and improve net returns.

Haryana has 106 soil testing laboratories equipped with the latest technology.