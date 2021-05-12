Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana reports 12,490 fresh Covid-19 cases; caseload nearing 653,000
chandigarh news

Haryana reports 12,490 fresh Covid-19 cases; caseload nearing 653,000

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,747), Faridabad (1,237), Hisar (977), Bhiwani (802) and Sirsa (784).
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:07 PM IST
The number of total active cases in the state was 1,07,058.(File Photo)

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 165 fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 6,075, while 12,490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 652,742.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 23 from Rohtak, 16 each from Hisar and Bhiwani, 11 from Jind, 10 from Faridabad and 9 each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,747), Faridabad (1,237), Hisar (977), Bhiwani (802) and Sirsa (784).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,07,058.

The total recoveries so far were 539,609, with over 14,000 patients recuperating during the past 24 hours.   The cumulative positivity rate was 8.16 per cent.

The recovery rate was 82.67 per cent.

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 165 fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 6,075, while 12,490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 652,742.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 23 from Rohtak, 16 each from Hisar and Bhiwani, 11 from Jind, 10 from Faridabad and 9 each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,747), Faridabad (1,237), Hisar (977), Bhiwani (802) and Sirsa (784).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,07,058.

The total recoveries so far were 539,609, with over 14,000 patients recuperating during the past 24 hours.   The cumulative positivity rate was 8.16 per cent.

The recovery rate was 82.67 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP