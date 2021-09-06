Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana reports 14 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Haryana reports 14 fresh Covid cases

Haryana’s Covid tally rose to 7,70,557 on Sunday with 14 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 9,683 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a government primary school in Gurugram. (HT FILE)

Haryana’s Covid tally rose to 7,70,557 on Sunday with 14 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 9,683 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Faridabad district, among others. There are 287 active cases in the state, while 7,60,243 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12

PU researchers devise tech to purify air & water through green waste

Chandigarh: Two caught with 40,000 in fake currency

Mehbooba criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani’s body in Pak flag
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP