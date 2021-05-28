Haryana reports 2,007 new Covid cases

Haryana on Friday reported 2,007 Covid infections and 5,025 recoveries bringing down the number of active cases to 25,075.

The state reported 96 deaths with 14 people dying in Hisar which now has the highest number of 835 Covid deaths followed by Gurugram (787) and Faridabad (704).

As per a medical bulletin, the daily positivity rate further came down to 4.48% and the cumulative positivity rate was 8.46%. The recovery rate was 95.60% and the fatality rate was 1.07%.

Hisar with 2,534 active cases continued to lead the charts followed by Sirsa (2,207), Gurugram (2,204), Rewari (2,009), Karnal (1,774), Faridabad (1,471), Rohtak (1,338), Fatehabad (1,337), Bhiwani (1,164), Panchkula (1,154), Panipat (1,085) and Mahendergarh (1,049).

As per screening and testing data of rural population in Haryana, 3,280 persons have tested positive for the virus in villages and the positivity rate for rural areas was 3.31%.

About 1.37 crore rural population has been screened by teams constituted by the state government under the Haryana villagers general health check-up scheme.

Of the 5,594 villagers tested on Friday using rapid antigen kits, 81 were found positive, as per the statistics.