chandigarh news

Haryana reports 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Sirsa district.
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Among the new cases, nine were from Gurugram and five from Faridabad district.(HT file photo)

Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-19 related fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 9,648 while 18 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,060.

Among the new cases, nine were from Gurugram and five from Faridabad district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 685. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,727. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

