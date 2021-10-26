Haryana residents relieved as air quality of most cities returns to good category

Residents of Haryana, especially those living in the national capital region (NCR), heaved a sigh of relief as the air quality of most cities returned to good or satisfactory category after a long gap.

The bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that not even a single city in Haryana has poor, very poor or severe air quality this month.

They said recent rains in most of the parts Haryana have played a significant role in improving the air quality.

The air quality of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ballabgarh and industrial cities of Panipat and Yamunanagar has been categorised as satisfactory as the air quality index (AQI) of these cities was measured between 50 to 100.

The air quality of Karnal and Kurukshetra districts, which have reported maximum incidents of stubble burning this year, was flashed as good and satisfactory, respectively.

Of the 20 cities in Haryana mentioned in the air quality bulletin, Hisar is the only city which has moderate air quality with 113 AQI. For the first time in October, not even a single city in state was in the list of places with poor, very poor and severe air quality.

As per the CPCB, AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and it crosses over to severe zone at 401 AQI.

The improved air quality ahead of Diwali has brought a major relief for officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board which is appointed to monitor air pollution.

Last week, the air quality of Haryana’s Ballabgarh had reached very poor category and that of 15 other cities was poor owing to the continuous rise in stubble burning cases in state.

Officials of the state agriculture department said incidents of stubble burning have declined considerably due to rains as only 38 active fire locations were reported on October 24.

They said there is around 53% decline in farm fires this year as the state has reported 1,764 active fire locations between September 15 and October 24 against 3,773 of last year.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board member secretary S Narayanan said they expect that the air quality will be better in coming days.