Haryana: Rewari court denies bail to teacher in minor sexual assault case

A fast-track special court in Rewari has rejected the bail plea of a woman teacher accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a Class 12 male student, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents. She was arrested on June 21 and booked in March this year under Sections 10 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In the August 6 order, additional sessions judge (fast-track special court) Lokesh Gupta said the accused, teaching at a private school in the district, was a class teacher of the complainant (the Class 12 student). (HT File)

“The woman teacher had been calling the student to her home on the pretext of getting his academic work done. She established physical relations with him. She also took him to a hotel in Rewari district in June 2024 where she made relations. In August/September, 2024 she again took him to Fortune Hotel at NH-8 and established physical relations with him. Again at Vipul Gardens, Dharuhera, where she started living after a tiff with her husband, she established physical relations with him,” the order reads.

It also added that the father of the minor boy has video clips of them in a compromising position.

Police investigation found that the teacher stayed with the minor at hotels, with payments made in cash by her.

Defence counsel RK Yadav argued that the POCSO Act distinguishes between sexual assault and penetrative sexual assault, and that in the photographs relied on by the prosecution, the two were only kissing. He said the alleged incidents took place in June and August/September 2024, but the FIR was registered only on March 13, 2025, causing inordinate delay and raising the possibility of a concocted version.

The defence also pointed out that the teacher had lodged a complaint against the student for harassment on September 15, 2024, at Sector 6 police station in Dharuhera. “The boy’s father had apologised in writing to the SHO, taking responsibility that his son would not repeat the act, and both father and son signed the apology,” Yadav said.

Yadav further told the court that on January 17, 2025, the student had entered the teacher’s home, caught hold of her, and touched her private parts with ill intention. “The teacher shouted, and her husband caught hold of the boy, but he fled. Three days later, an FIR was registered against the boy. On March 3, 2025, the boy’s father filed a complaint to the Rewari SP, allegedly in retaliation to the FIR against his son,” Yadav added.

The defence argued that the teacher, mother of an adolescent girl and a six-year-old boy, is the primary caregiver, and her husband cannot care for their daughter alone. “She is ready to give undertaking that she/her family member would not come even within 50km of the place of the incident or the victim/complainant and they have shifted to another district,” Yadav said.