Haryana roads turn death traps for two-wheeler riders, pedestrians

: The roads in Haryana have turned too fatal for two-wheelers to ply on and the pedestrians as they account for a significant number of fatalities- 38% and 22% respectively- out of the total 4,983 road deaths reported in 2021 in the state.

According to the annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau, out of the average 13 people who died in roads accidents in the state every day in 2021, three were pedestrians. A total of 397 pedestrians, who sustained injuries, survived.

The figures revealed that a maximum 1,917 people died in the road accidents involving two-wheeler, followed by 700 those who travelled in cars.

Overspeeding claimed 2,068 lives in the state, while 1,984 people died due to negligent driving. The state has also reported 47 deaths in 124 accidents due to drunken driving.

Out of the 249 people who were injured in road accidents involving three wheelers or auto rickshaw s, 126 died. Besides, road accidents also claimed lives of 91 bicycle riders and 10 people on hand-drawn vehicles or cycle rickshaws during the period.

The report reveals an increasing trend in road deaths as 2020 numbers show 4,631 fatalities. With an average of 426 accidents per day, roads in the state witnessed a total 10,049 accidents in 2021, reporting 5.7 per cent increase in the road accidents than the previous year.

While 1,846 people died on the national highways, 885 died on the state highways and 126 were killed on the expressways in the state.

Huge increase in Railway fatalities

The year 2021 also witnessed 790 deaths, including that of 86 women, in 806 railway accidents in the state. This also includes 158 deaths in railway crossing accidents.

Haryana is at the 4th position in the number of deaths in railway crossing accidents in the country after Uttar Pradesh (875), Madhya Pradesh (196), and Bihar (163), the report said.

Fall in suicide cases

Haryana has reported a significant 7.7 percent decrease in the number of suicide cases with 3,692 people, including 822 females, ending their lives in the state in 2021, against 4,001 in 2020.

Among these, 513 were unemployed people and 543 self-employed, while 226 people, including a woman, who committed suicide were engaged in farming sector.

Similarly, 535 people, including 37 women who took the extreme step, were daily wagers. The figures revealed that 1,571 people committed suicide by hanging and 625 by consuming poison.

According the NCRB data, illness contributed to 20.8 percent or 768 people out of the total suicide cases in the state. ENDS

