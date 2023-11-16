The employees of the Haryana Roadways on Wednesday called off their statewide strike after the state government agreed to meet their demands, including ₹15 lakh compensation and a job to the kin of the driver who was allegedly killed at Ambala Cantt bus stand on Diwali night. Haryana Roadways employees call off strike after government’s assurance

The decision comes after the meeting of the 20 members of the Sanjha Morcha, an umbrella body of various employees’ unions from different state departments, with transport minister Moolchand Sharma in Chandigarh.

Talking to reporters, minister Sharma said that the protest will be lifted immediately and buses services will resume from Thursday in the state, while efforts will be made to meet all the demands in coordination with the union.

The minister also apologised to the residents for the inconvenience caused due to the strike, especially those celebrating the festival of ‘Bhai Dooj’.

The employees of the Haryana Roadways began a statewide strike protesting against the alleged murder of a bus driver at the Ambala Cantt bus stand on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The driver, Rajveer, 51, a resident of Sonepat was on parking duty at the bus stand when he was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants. He later died.

“The government has agreed to give ₹15 lakh compensation, a group-c job, a martyr status with the roadways and strict action against the accused,” Ramniwas Sheokhand, spokesperson of the Haryana Roadways Employees’ union, said.

Jaiveer Singh, state general secretary of the union, who was also part of the meeting, said that the meeting continued for nearly two hours.

Meanwhile, DSP, Ambala Cantt, Aashish Chaudhary said that three accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of the driver.

Most of the buses of the Karnal depot remained off roads and parked at the counters, while the protesters stage a dharna there. The impact was similar in other districts of North Haryana as well.

