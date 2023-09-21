News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Robbers kill migrant worker’s wife, rape two women in Panipat village

Haryana: Robbers kill migrant worker’s wife, rape two women in Panipat village

ByNeeraj Mohan
Sep 21, 2023 04:44 PM IST

Around 4am on Thursday, four men barged into house of migrant labourers working at fish farm on village outskirts, hold family hostage at gunpoint before killing a woman was ailing and raping two others besides fleeing with ₹13,000 and silver ornaments

The 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and two other women members of the family were raped when armed men targeted a fish farm on the outskirts of a village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district early on Thursday.

Police said the victims belonged a family that worked at the fish farm of a local farmer. The victims told the police that around 4am, four men carrying weapons barged into their house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

They tied the hands of the male members and children with a rope and took the women into a room and raped them before robbing the house.

The victims alleged that the 45-year-old woman, who had been ailing for the past few years, died after the attackers kicked her in the stomach.

The four men locked the women in a room and fled with 13,000 and silver ornaments.

The family informed the owner of the fish farm, who in turn called the police in the morning. A team led by deputy superintendent of police Krishan Kumar reached the spot and began investigation. Initial reports suggest that the accused came on two motorcycles.

The victims were admitted to the civil hospital at Panipat, where their condition is stated to be stable.

A case has been registered against the four unidentified attackers and the police are recording the statements of the victims, who are to undergo a medical examination.

    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

