Haryana sanitation workers end strike, resume work

: The sanitation workers in Haryana, who were on strike for the past 11 days, on Sunday resumed work after their demands were accepted by the state government.

A delegation of the Municipal Employees Union, Haryana met representatives of the state government led by urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The workers’ union said that a consensus was reached on the demands following which the strike was called off the same evening.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said the minutes of the meeting will be shared after November 6 as the model code of conduct is in force in the state. Bypolls in Haryana will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared three days later.

The sanitation workers had been demanding regularisation of services of almost 15,000 of them, who have been working for municipal bodies for the last several years.

The strike had come days ahead of the Diwali festival and the Adampur bypoll and panchayat polls.

Due to the strike, the state of garbage collection and sanitation had deteriorated in the state and towns were turned into dumping zones.

The trash pickup that remained shut since the worker resumed strike on October 19 also resumed on Sunday in several districts including Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal.

Officials at Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal corporation the garbage lifting started said that despite a holiday.

Several JCBs, tractor-trollies, loaders and other machines were used to remove heaps of garbage in the presence of sanitary inspectors.Cleaning of drains and sewerage in several wards also started.

Earlier due to the strike, the civic bodies tried to lift trash at some points amid protest from the striking workers and police had to used mild force.