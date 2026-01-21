Haryana: SDM alleges obstruction of duty by Guhla MLA

A day after Congress MLA from Guhla, Devender Hans, allegedly misbehaved with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) during a protest, the HCS officer on Tuesday filed a police complaint against the legislator and several party workers. Kaithal superintendent of police Upasana confirmed that a complaint had been received through the deputy commissioner’s office and said appropriate legal action would be taken. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SDM Captain Parmesh Singh accused the MLA and his supporters of intimidation, public humiliation and obstructing him from performing official duties. Kaithal superintendent of police Upasana confirmed that a complaint had been received through the deputy commissioner’s office and said appropriate legal action would be taken.

On Monday, Hans, along with party workers, staged a protest at the Cheeka Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) office over alleged encroachment in the area. During the protest, the MLA attempted to hand over a toy to the SDM, an incident captured on video that later went viral on social media.

Hans alleged that shops in the BDPO complex were initially around 10 feet long and were later extended without government approval. He claimed that a hefty amount was paid for the alleged encroachment on government land and accused officials and those in power of colluding in the matter.

However, the SDM said a probe conducted by his office found no irregularities in the construction of the shops. “The sub-divisional office had requested the complainants to present evidence in the matter during the investigation, but the complainant did not provide any evidence. The investigation found that no irregularities were committed by the Panchayati Raj Department in this work,” he said. He added that the BDPO had been instructed to ensure that revenue generated from the shop extensions complied with financial norms and that there was no misuse of government funds.

In his written complaint submitted on Tuesday, the SDM alleged that the MLA and others raised slogans inside the office premises and attempted to threaten officials. “It was said that the SDM was incapable of performing his administrative duties and should play with the toy instead,” he stated.