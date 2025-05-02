Haryana seeking rightful share of Sutlej water from Punjab: CM Saini on BBMB row

Amid escalating tension with Punjab after Haryana demanded an additional 8,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra dam, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said he was only seeking the state’s rightful share of Sutlej river water as stipulated in existing agreements. Interacting with the media in Panchkula on Friday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated his stance against the “dirty politics” being played by the Bhagwant Singh-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the sharing of water resources. (HT file photo)

Interacting with the media in Panchkula on Friday, Saini reiterated his stance against the “dirty politics” being played by the Bhagwant Singh-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the sharing of water resources. “Haryana is simply demanding its rightful water share as stipulated in existing agreements. We are asking for water for drinking purposes, not for irrigation,” Saini said.

“Without this share, the water would be wasted and ultimately flow into Pakistan, a nation that has been killing our innocent people,” he said, referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, most of them tourists, dead.

On the Aam Aadmi Party government convening a special session of the assembly on May 5 and the Punjab chief minister chairing an all-party meeting in Chandigarh on Friday, Saini said the issue was being politicised. “This political maneuvering should stop. The people of Punjab are our brothers. If they need our groundwater, we are ready to provide it, according to the teachings of our gurus (spiritual leaders). I guarantee as chief minister that we will not leave Punjab without water,” he added.

Political parties in Punjab put up a joint front on the issue at the all-party meeting. Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Congress’s Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Rana K P Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhunder were among the leaders who attended the meet.

On Thursday, Mann hit out at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for its decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, saying such “robbery” of Punjab’s rights will not be tolerated and that the board has no right to dictate matters related to his state. He asserted that the AAP government would not allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised its share. He visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district, where AAP minister Harjot Singh Bains and party workers staged a dharna in protest against the BBMB’s decision of giving water to Haryana.

Punjab Police beefed up security at the Nangal dam, situated downstream of Bhakra dam in Rupnagar district, as part of security review arrangements. Bains said they have taken control over the Nangal dam and the room from where the water supply is regulated has been locked, and its key given to the police.

The controversy erupted after the BBMB meet on Wednesday over the issue of water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, with the AAP government in the border state refusing to release more water to the BJP-ruled Haryana. The BBMB’s decision came despite the Punjab government’s strong objection, as it claimed that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103% of its allocated share of water.

Referring to the BBMB meeting, Mann accused BJP-ruled Haryana and Rajasthan of indulging in ‘gundagardi’ (thuggery), ‘tanashahi’ (dictatorship) and collusion to get more water from the BBMB. “They (Haryana and Rajasthan) voted in support of the decision when 60% of the BBMB is ours. The final decision is to be taken by Punjab. How could they bypass Punjab and take water? Punjab did not sign (that decision),” Mann said.

Haryana, he said, utilised its share of water in March and was now seeking additional water for April and May and added that Punjab needs water for the paddy sowing season and there was not a single surplus drop to spare.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.