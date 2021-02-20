IND USA
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday sought the Centre’s intervention in resolving the long-pending issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and Hansi-Butana Link Canal so that state could get its legitimate share of river water.

“To overcome the water shortage problem in the state, the government will soon be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Kishau dam. Besides this, MoUs have already been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dam,” Khattar said during the sixth governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

Apprising Modi of steps taken by the state to promote water conservation, Khattar said that at present large parts of the state are in the dark zone and if the SYL and Hansi-Butana Link Canal issue is resolved, Haryana’s problem of water scarcity will be addressed.

Highlighting the fact that though in GST collection, Haryana is at the forefront but despite that due to input tax credit, the state gets only 20% GST, the chief minister urged the Prime Minister to formulate a plan for incentivising states having the maximum GST collection.

He said efforts are on for the successful implementation of the first of its kind Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme to ensure that the person standing last in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes.

He said in five years, five lakh youth have been given employment opportunities and 105 online job fairs/placement drives have been organised.

The chief minister said at present Haryana is giving the highest price of 350 per quintal to sugarcane farmers. Apart from this, crops such as gram, mustard, sunflower, bajra and maize are being procured on MSP by the state government.

The state government plans to convert paddy straw into compressed biogas and for this, 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants will be set up in the first phase with the Centre’s help.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
chandigarh news

Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In video posted on FB, Sidhana announces rally at Mehraj grain market in support of farmers; Bathinda IG says up to Delhi Police to arrest him
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
After rushing into power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration has now slammed brakes on the process to get more clarity on norms for the bidding process
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The contract has been awarded to Ashok Leyland; admn to start the process for procuring 40 more buses
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Ambala MC House meeting on February 23

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Among the absentees were eight councillors of the BJP and two each from the Congress and the Haryana Democratic Front
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
As per the health ministry’ figures released on Friday, vaccination coverage (first dose) among Chandigarh’s health workers is 34.3%
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
chandigarh news

Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India
The fuel prices have gone up by around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 since January 1, when petrol cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.35 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the 80/litre mark for the first time on Friday
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Punjab tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail pleas of 3 excise officials, 2 others

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The bench of justice Jaishree Thakur observed that the custodial interrogation would be required to unearth the nexus between the them and the intermediaries
