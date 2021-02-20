Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday sought the Centre’s intervention in resolving the long-pending issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and Hansi-Butana Link Canal so that state could get its legitimate share of river water.

“To overcome the water shortage problem in the state, the government will soon be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Kishau dam. Besides this, MoUs have already been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dam,” Khattar said during the sixth governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

Apprising Modi of steps taken by the state to promote water conservation, Khattar said that at present large parts of the state are in the dark zone and if the SYL and Hansi-Butana Link Canal issue is resolved, Haryana’s problem of water scarcity will be addressed.

Highlighting the fact that though in GST collection, Haryana is at the forefront but despite that due to input tax credit, the state gets only 20% GST, the chief minister urged the Prime Minister to formulate a plan for incentivising states having the maximum GST collection.

He said efforts are on for the successful implementation of the first of its kind Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme to ensure that the person standing last in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes.

He said in five years, five lakh youth have been given employment opportunities and 105 online job fairs/placement drives have been organised.

The chief minister said at present Haryana is giving the highest price of ₹350 per quintal to sugarcane farmers. Apart from this, crops such as gram, mustard, sunflower, bajra and maize are being procured on MSP by the state government.

The state government plans to convert paddy straw into compressed biogas and for this, 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants will be set up in the first phase with the Centre’s help.