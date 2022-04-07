Haryana shares a special bond with Sikh gurus: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a state-level function to commemorate 400 parkash purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be organised on April 24 at Panipat.

“In this one-day programme, devotees from across Haryana and Punjab and other states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Guru Tegh Bahadur,” Khattar said addressing a press conference.

The Haryana chief minister also launched a devotional song depicting the life of the ninth Sikh master which has been composed by the information and public relations department.

He said the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur were not only a rare heritage but also one of the most significant foundations to build a strong and morally robust society.

The chief minister said that Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur but with all 10 Sikh masters as most of them travelled to almost every corner of the state.

Khattar said invitations have been sent to renowned ragi and ‘katha vachak’ of international level to attend the state-level programme. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and sports minister Sandeep Singh were among others present at the event.