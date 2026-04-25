...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Haryana Shiksha Parishad official sacked for misappropriation

As per the dismissal order signed by additional chief secretary (ACS), finance, Arun Gupta, Randhir was arrested by anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on March 14 following the registration of an FIR on February 23

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The state government on Friday also dismissed under-suspension finance controller of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP), Randhir Singh, from service for his alleged role in misappropriation of government funds in criminal conspiracy with bank officials and other private persons.

The order said that during the course of ACB investigation, it was found that HSSPP was maintaining a bank account with IDFC First Bank, Sector-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the dismissal order signed by additional chief secretary (ACS), finance, Arun Gupta, Randhir was arrested by anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on March 14 following the registration of an FIR on February 23.

“This is a fit case where it is not reasonably practicable to hold a regular departmental enquiry, and the provisions of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution deserve to be invoked in the interest of justice, public administration, and safeguarding public funds,’’ said the dismissal order.

The order said that during the course of ACB investigation, it was found that HSSPP was maintaining a bank account with IDFC First Bank, Sector-32, Chandigarh, in which Randhir Singh was one of the authorised signatories, and his personal mobile number was linked operationally associated with the said account.

 
randhir singh anti-corruption bureau
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Shiksha Parishad official sacked for misappropriation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Shiksha Parishad official sacked for misappropriation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.