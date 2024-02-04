Haryana should give compensation to farmers for crops damaged due to hailstorm: Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday raised the issue of damage caused by hailstorm in the northern parts of the state and asked the government to carry out an immediate assessment of the damage caused, and provide urgent compensation to the farmers. Hooda said the farmers have suffered huge losses due to hailstorm in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and other surrounding districts and the government should immediately conduct Girdawari. (HT Photo)

He said this while addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally organised by MLA Varun Chaudhary at the Dussehra ground of Mullana constituency in Ambala in the presence of state president Udaibhan, MP Deepender Hooda and others.

Hooda said the farmers have suffered huge losses due to hailstorm in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and other surrounding districts and the government should immediately conduct Girdawari and give full compensation to the farmers so that they could get some relief.

The former CM also hit out at the BJP-JJP government and said “They have become contractors and giving temporary jobs on commission through HKRN.”

“The governments of other countries are evacuating their people from the war zone Israel, but the Haryana government is risking the lives of its youth and sending them to Israel,” he added. He also repeated his previous announcement of fulfilling the demand to rebuild the Dadupur Nalvi Canal.

Assuring to solve the problem of outstanding payment of sugarcane farmers, Hooda said at the time of leaving the government in 2014, not a single penny was outstanding to the sugarcane farmers, but now there are discussions that the Naraingarh Sugar Mill might be sold, where the payment of sugarcane farmers is pending worth crores of rupees.

Udaibhan said there is a need to save the Constitution today, and the BJP is a party against the democracy and constitution, while MP Deepender said, “In the last year, 35 former MLAs from different parties have joined the Congress party. This is an indication that change is about to happen in the state.”

Later in the day, Hooda, along with senior leader Ashok Arora, participated in an event organised by Ror community in Kurukshetra.

Here, the former CM announced that he would start a university named after Swami Brahmanand, once chosen to power, for the coming generations to get inspiration from his life.

He also expressed concern about how the youth of the state, particularly from the Ror community, are migrating to foreign countries due to unemployment.