Haryana: Six members of family killed in LPG cylinder blast in Panipat

Six members of a family were killed in an LPG cylinder blast in the Tehsil Camp area of Panipat, police said on Thursday.

Also read: Commission of Inquiry on illegal mining terminated in Haryana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Karim, 48, his wife Afroj, 45, their daughters Ishrat, 18, Reshma, 16, and Afsana, 8, and son Abdush Shakur, 12.

Karim was a migrant labourer from West Bengal and was living with his family in a one-room rented accommodation.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the incident took place at 6.30am when food was being cooked.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, while the room was reduced to ashes within minutes.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and Karim’s extended family in West Bengal was informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON