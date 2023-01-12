Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Six members of family killed in LPG cylinder blast in Panipat

Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Family of migrant labourer from West Bengal was cooking when explosion reduced their one-room accommodation to ashes

The room where the LPG cylinder explosion took place in the Tehsil Camp area of Panipat on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
ByNeeraj Mohan

Six members of a family were killed in an LPG cylinder blast in the Tehsil Camp area of Panipat, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Karim, 48, his wife Afroj, 45, their daughters Ishrat, 18, Reshma, 16, and Afsana, 8, and son Abdush Shakur, 12.

Karim was a migrant labourer from West Bengal and was living with his family in a one-room rented accommodation.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the incident took place at 6.30am when food was being cooked.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, while the room was reduced to ashes within minutes.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and Karim’s extended family in West Bengal was informed.

Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

