Haryana speaker announces Hanuman Vatika at Mansa Devi temple

Haryana Assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, during his visit to Mansa Devi Temple, announced that a grand Hanuman Vatika will be established at the holy site of Mata Mansa Devi Temple at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Gupta said an additional entry corridor would be constructed for the convenience of the devotees visiting the Temple. (HT File)

Gupta said Haryana chief minister (CM), Manohar Lal Khattar has given his approval for the project. In the Vatika, a place of worship along with a grand idol of Lord Hanuman will be constructed.

Gupta said that Mata Mansa Devi Temple is the centre of faith and many works are being done for its development. He shared that construction of a five-storey old age home in Mata Mansa Devi complex at a cost of ₹8 crore is almost completed where housing and other facilities will be provided to 52 elderly persons in this building.

He said Sanskrit College is being constructed in the premises of Mata Mansa Devi. “Chief minister Manohar Lal had laid the foundation stone of this college and now the Bhumi Pujan of Sanskrit College will be performed on October 21. With the construction of this college, children will be able to acquire knowledge of Sanskrit language,” added Gupta.

The speaker also said the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board has insured the devotees, under which in case of accidental death ₹1 lakh, and in case of injury ₹50,000 or the amount of actual expenses, whichever would be given. Differently abled, elderly and pregnant women have been provided with free e-rickshaw facilities.

Gupta said that on the lines of the corridor built in Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the construction work of the corridor in Mata Mansa Devi Temple will also be started soon at a cost of ₹8 crore.

