Youths rescued from illegal drug rehab centres: Haryana speaker seeks vigilance inquiry

The Haryana speaker has sought a vigilance inquiry following the rescue of 43 youths from three illegal drug de-addiction centres in Panchkula’s Barwala, Mauli and Batour this week.

A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in Haryana, said Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the Sector-6 civil hospital to meet the rescued youths.

“I have taken up the matter of irregularities at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Madawala village, Pinjore, with the home and health Minister, Anil Vij, who has assured of a vigilance inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in the state, adding that he will soon meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and request him that a 100-bed de-addiction and rehabilitation centre be set up in each district of the state, while centres being run by private operators be banned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON