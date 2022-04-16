Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana starts biometric attendance in offices
chandigarh news

Haryana starts biometric attendance in offices

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all officials and officers of different departments to start marking their biometric attendance which was resumed a week ago
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all officials and officers of different departments to start marking their biometric attendance which was resumed a week ago.

The practice of marking biometric attendance was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official spokesperson, quoting the chief secretary, said it is mandatory for all working officials to mark attendance in offices through aadhar enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) so that the working hours of employees can be tracked and monitored regularly.

The chief secretary directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding attendance through AEBAS on Friday.

Kaushal said a special appreciation and mention will be given to the employee who will have the highest attendance as per the AEBAS records.

In the meeting, officers of various departments apprised the chief secretary of ttechnical issues in the AEBAS system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP