Haryana STF arrest criminal carrying 5,000 bounty

Rohtak A man wanted in a criminal case was arrested on Sunday by the special task force (STF) of Haryana police from Gurugram’s Pataudi and was handed over to Mahendergarh police. The STF said the accused was identified as Krishan Kumar of Kharawar village in Rohtak, who carried a reward of ₹5,000. He was absconding since 2015.

According to a spokesman of Hisar STF, the accused was wanted for abusing a woman of Mahendergarh on phone. She had lodged a complaint at Satnali police station on December 29, 2015.

“The accused also threatened to kill the woman when she told him about the police complaint. He was arrested on the basis of his phone location,” the spokesman added.

