Haryana: Stop charging interest on crop loans from farmers: Hooda

Objecting to the co-operative banks reportedly charging interest on crop loans from farmers, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said during the Congress tenure the interest on crop loan was reduced to zero. “The interest burden on the farmers was borne by the government itself and no interest was charged from the farmers, but the present government did not renew this scheme of interest relief. Because of this, banks started collecting interest from the farmers,” Hooda said, asking the state government to renew the scheme implemented by the Congress without delay. “The farmers from whom interest have been recovered so far should be refunded and it should be ensured that such recovery will not happen to any farmer in future,” he said, accusing the BJP-JJP government of not taking a single decision in the interest of the farmers till date.

Objecting to the co-operative banks reportedly charging interest on crop loans from farmers, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said during the Congress tenure the interest on crop loan was reduced to zero. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON