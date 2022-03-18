Haryana students relieved as Ukrainian medical varsities start online classes

Many Haryana students, who had returned from war-torn Ukraine amid continued shelling by the Russian forces, heaved a sigh of relief after many medical universities started online classes from March 14.

As per the Centre’s list, 1,786 students from Haryana were studying in Ukraine and most of them have been brought back through ‘Operation Ganga’.

Some of the medical universities including Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University, Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, Bogomolets National Medical University have started online classes while some universities including Sumy State Medical University, Kharkiv National Medical University and Kyiv Medical University are yet to opt the online mode.

Kuldeep Kumar, of Hisar, who is third year MBBS student at Dnipropetrovsk, said it is a relief that online classes for the sixth semester have started as they were worried for their future.

“Many teachers are taking online classes from Poland and other safe places. I had paid nearly 2,250 dollars for the sixth semester and the classes resumed from March 14. All students and teachers are quite emotional over the situation. The uncertainties have not ended because after this semester our practical classes will start and I don’t think that the situation will improve in the next six months. But we are hoping for the best,” he added.

Kaithal’s Parkash Beniwal, a fourth year student at the same university, said the university has provided a timetable but they are worried about the practical classes.

“We don’t know what the Indian government and the university authorities will do so that we can complete our degree. Online classes are not enough for MBBS students but it’s better than nothing,” Beniwal added.

A girl student from Haryana’s Jhajjar, who is enrolled at Kyiv, said their classes are likely to resume in online mode from March 21.

“Since February, we are facing many hurdles. But we are ready to start a new chapter in life by forgetting all the bad memories,” she added.

Parents have urged the government to shift their wards either to Indian or other foreign universities from the Ukrainian medical universities after the Russian attack.

Jaspal, of Charkhi Dadri’s Tiwala village, said his son and two nephews are enrolled in the MBBS course at Lviv.

“Every parent is afraid for their kids’ life. The government should change some rules and allow students to shift from one university to another to complete their course as an exception,” he added.