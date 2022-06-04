Haryana Super 100 coaching students hold protest in Karnal
Students selected under the Haryana government’s Super 100 programme for additional coaching for competitive exams on Friday held a protest at the Karnal mini secretariat alleging shortage of professional teachers at the centre.
All 37 students studying at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Shahpur village in Karnal alleged that the government has taken this initiative to coach them for competitive exams but the teachers appointed for them are not professionals.
The Haryana government had started the Super 100 programme for meritorious students of government schools and the first batch in Karnal was started in February 2021 at Karnal’s DIET.
“In the beginning, there were good teachers but now, the teachers are changed and are unable to clear doubts of students. They even teach from mobile phones,” said a protesting student studying in Karnal.
Another protesting student from Panipat said they were excited when they got selected under this programme but now they feel that they cannot compete with the other students who are taking coaching at private centres due to lack of professional teachers.
The protesting students said some coaching centres have good teachers and if government cannot appoint good teachers in Karnal, the students should be shifted to the Panchkula centre. Later, the protesting students were called by the deputy commissioner.
There were four coaching centres set up – one each in Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar and Rewari – and total 400 students are selected every year for all four centres.
Karnal DC Anish Yadav said there are some issues with a few teachers associated with the coaching centres as they refused to come after a specific period. But the arrangements of alternative teachers have been made.
“We will see the students’ response to the new teachers and will take suitable action after a week,” he added.
With an annual budget of ₹1 core, this programme started in 2018, admission is given to meritorious students of Haryana government schools after which, they are prepared for competitive examinations to get admission in higher educational institutions in country.
Students who pass Class 10 with more than 80% marks from government schools are selected for this programme after a multi-layered screening process.
The cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport and mock tests is being borne by the state government.
