Haryana suspends four senior doctors for poor monitoring of sex ratio measures

Haryana health department suspended three senior medical officers (SMOs) and one medical officer (MO) for “poor performance” and “failure to ensure” effective monitoring of measures related to improving the sex ratio of the state, officials said on Tuesday. The health department spokesperson said the government also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the suspended doctors under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. (File)

The trigger for the move is the drastic dip in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) that Haryana registered in the last four months. In 2025, the state’s SRB stood at 923 female per 1,000 male births.

Without disclosing Haryana’s current SRB status, the health department said in a statement that the “strong administrative crackdown” resulted from the “deteriorating sex ratio.”

Those suspended are Dr Tina Anand (SMO), posted at CHC Purkhas in Sonepat; Dr Vijay Parmar, SMO at CHC Radaur in Yamunanagar; Dr Satpal, SMO at CHC Chiri in Rohtak; and Dr Prabha, MO at CHC Sehlang in Narnaul. During the suspension period, all four doctors will remain attached to the offices of civil surgeons in Rohtak, Ambala, Jhajjar and Rewari respectively.

The health department spokesperson said the government also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the suspended doctors under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. “The order specifically cites ‘poor performance and failure to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of measures relating to improvement of sex ratio’ as the reason behind the strict action,” the spokesperson said.