Haryana takes punitive action against ‘corrupt’ employees

The Haryana government on Friday took punitive action against some officials allegedly involved in corruption or facing departmental action for administrative lapses.

While directions were issued to lodge first information report (FIR) in a bogus ration cards case, a joint director and two sub-inspectors were suspended.

A section officer of the local bodies department was suspended after being found guilty of siphoning off ₹88 lakh on the basis of fake documents; a computer operator was dismissed in an alleged bribery case; departmental action was ordered against a technical assistant; and an employee of Kaithal sugar mill was dismissed from service after being found guilty of getting job on the basis of fake documents.

An official spokesperson said the orders were issued on instructions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar through CM’s good governance associate programme project director Dr Rakesh Gupta and CM’s OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal during review meeting of CM window and social media grievance tracker on Friday.

The CM has also given directions to seal illegal chemical factory running in Hisar since 2019 and to stop its electricity and water supply.

Orders were issued to all officers of the department concerned that whenever a building or factory is sealed, its electricity and water supply should also be cut off on the same day so that the sealed factory or building is not used illegally.

Taking cognisance of a complaint about 60 bogus ration cards being made in the Sonepat food and supplies department, the CM has ordered to take legal action against the officers concerned and beneficiaries by registering an FIR.