Haryana: Three of family consume poison, end lives in Rewari

Three members of a family, including a 39-year-old woman and her two children- a son aged 12 and a daughter aged 18, ended their lives after consuming a poisonous substance at their house in Rewari on Monday night, said police. The woman and her daughter died at the Civil hospital in Rewari and her son died during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. (HT)

The woman and her daughter died at the Civil hospital in Rewari and her son died during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. According to police, the family was in depression and the woman’s husband, who had retired from the merchant navy, had ended his life by hanging himself. The police have started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Two jump in front of moving train, die

A man and a woman ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train in Sonepat on Monday, said police.

The man, 22, and the woman, 18, were residents of the same village in Sonepat.

Sonepat government railway police in-charge Mahabir Singh said that the duo were in a relationship and their families were against them.

“ On Monday morning, the duo jumped in front of a moving train near Baba Colony in Sonepat. Their families have been informed about the incident. An investigation was started after registering a case under Section 174 of the CrPc,” the policeman added.