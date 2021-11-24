Haryana to buy five lakh tablets for Class 11, 12 students

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to Class 11 and 12 students of the government schools in the upcoming academic session.

The decision to buy the tablets costing ₹560 crore was taken in the high-power purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired on Tuesday. Khattar said in future, the state government plans to give tablets to students of other classes as well.

State education minister Kanwar Pal, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, power minister Ranjit Singh, agriculture minister JP Dalal, minister of state for labour and employment Anoop Dhanak and minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh were among others present in the meeting.

At least 23 agendas were tabled during the meeting in which decisions related to purchases worth about ₹1,000 crore were taken.

As many as 15,000 tubewell connections will be provided to farmers and the committee also gave nod to purchase power equipment worth ₹350 crore.

Will not allow ‘Parchi aur kharchi’ in jobs

Responding to a question, the chief minister said curbing corruption is the main goal of his government.

If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him, he said, adding that people are getting jobs in the government on the basis of merit and without ‘parchi aur kharchi’.

He said the government will punish those indulging in corruption.