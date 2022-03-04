Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana to change history curriculum for Classes 6 to 10 from next session

Board of School Education Haryana chairman Jagbir Singh said they have made some changes in the history curriculum. (HT File)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:38 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has changed the history syllabus for Classes 6 to 10 and the same will be implemented from the upcoming academic session, the board officials said.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said they have made some changes in the history curriculum for Classes 6 to 12 and after getting copyrights, they will implement the change in the schools under the state board from the upcoming academic session starting this April.

“The previous syllabus mentioned freedom fighters Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad in a single paragraph while the new one will carry separate chapters on them. The new curriculum will emphasise on the early 1990s. We have also focused on the Vedic era, which was missing in the previous syllabus,” the board chairman added.

A few days back, at a programme at Haryana board’s Bhiwani campus, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had said that the previous syllabus was not giving importance to many freedom fighters and philanthropists who made major contributions towards the society.

“Many such persons have now been included in the syllabus which needed to be changed so that students can learn about the real heroes,” the education minister had said.

