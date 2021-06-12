Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to complete village mapping in 90 days
chandigarh news

Haryana to complete village mapping in 90 days

Haryana government to procure 10 drones to implement the Svamitva scheme for survey and mapping of villages
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Haryana government is implementing Svamitva, a central sector scheme that aims to provide an integrated property validation solution across villages in India. (Reuters/for representational purpose only)

The Haryana government has set a 90-day target to ensure implementation of the Svamitva scheme in the entire state.

Svamitva — an acronym for survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas — is a central sector scheme that aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

The demarcation of inhabited rural areas will be done using drone surveying technology, which would help provide the record of rights to village household owners and in turn enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits from banks.

Will procure 10 drones

Financial commissioner, revenue, Sanjeev Kaushal said 10 unmanned aerial vehicles or drones would be procured by the state government for the scheme. “After the completion of this scheme, the villages will be lal dora-free,’’ he said.

Kaushal said this scheme was first implemented in Haryana, and after considering its effectiveness, the central government took it up across the country.

Regarding the demarcation on the state’s border with Uttar Pradesh, Kaushal said the work of installing pillars at 20 places on the border in Karnal will be completed by July 15. A meeting of the deputy commissioners of Panipat, Sonepat, Palwal, Faridabad and Karnal will be held in Karnal on June 16, in which they will visit the demarcation area along the border.

Kaushal also directed the officers of Survey of India to prepare a strip map of the area bordering Uttar Pradesh and Delhi so that disputes could be settled at the earliest.

