: For ensuring effective monitoring of de-addiction centres in Haryana, the social justice and empowerment department will develop a drug abuse monitoring system by July end. Haryana to come up with drug abuse monitoring system by month-end

This was stated by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over the fifth State Level Committee of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD), virtually attended by deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

Kaushal said that standard treatment guidelines for de-addiction centres, outlining the appropriate quantity of drugs to be used for the treatment of drug addicts, will be issued. A Special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for post-mortem examinations in cases of drug overdose deaths is also being prepared.

The CS said that to break the supply chain of drug in the state, stringent actions were being taken against drug peddlers. He directed the superintendents of police to submit detailed reports regarding the attachment of properties belonging to individuals involved in drug smuggling.

The chief secretary directed the officers of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau to actively participate in Raahgiri programmes being organised in the districts to create awareness among the youth about the perils of drug abuse. Such programmes serve as effective platforms to disseminate information and create awareness about drugs abuse.

An official spokesperson said that social justice department cancelled licenses of two centres due to non-compliance with regulations. Three other cases are currently under investigation. During a surprise inspection at a de-addiction centre in Panchkula, irregularities were found. It was revealed that to obtain the de-addiction medicines from the government, fake Aadhar cards were being used. An FIR was registered, and arrests were made in this case, resulting in the cancellation of the centre’s licence. Similarly, in Hisar, the licence of a de-addiction centre was cancelled due to identified irregularities.