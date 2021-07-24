Haryana to enter into negotiations with farmers for buying land

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday gave a go-ahead to start negotiations with the farmers for landholdings to be purchased for government projects through e-Bhoomi portal. The negotiations will have financial implications of ₹15 crore, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to negotiate was taken by Khattar during a meeting of the high-powered land purchase committee (HPLPC) for setting up four projects of irrigation, public works (B&R), medical education, and research departments in Jind, Rohtak, Karnal and Panipat districts.

Farmers who have consented to give their lands for proposed government projects also attended the meeting.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said a total of nine agendas pertaining to purchase of landholdings in eight districts - Jind, Rohtak, Karnal, Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Sirsa and Kaithal for irrigation, public works (B&R), medical education and research and public health engineering were discussed in the meeting.

“As of now, the state government has approved four agendas that included construction of a new sub-minor at Barsola village, construction of ROB service road at Lakhan Majra in Rohtak, construction of approach road from NH-44 to proposed university of health sciences in Karnal at Kutail village and construction of drain for disposing of STP water for Karnal town,” the Dushyant said.