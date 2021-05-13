Haryana to float global tender for vaccine to cover 18-44 category

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state government will float a global tender for the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure free vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 years.

Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, tweeted that the tenders to buy the vaccine will be floated at the earliest.

He had recently said that about 1.1 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 age bracket.

During a Covid review meeting with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, Vij said Haryana needed more vaccine so that the second dose could be administered in time. He said the first dose has been given to about 37 lakh people in the state, while over 8 lakh have got taken their second dose, too.

Till Wednesday evening, the cumulative vaccination coverage of Haryana was 46.58 lakh.

According to the state health bulletin, Gurugram district is leading the vaccination drive with a total of 5,68,940 cumulative coverage (both doses) of the vaccination, while Nuh district is at the bottom with only 57,799 people having got both doses so far.