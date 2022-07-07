Haryana to give ₹ 1.20 lakh per acre grant for dragon fruit cultivation
: To encourage farmers to cultivate the much-in-demand dragon fruit and earn good profits, the Haryana government will provide a grant of ₹ 120,000 per acre for the cultivation of the tropical fruit.
Under the special grant scheme, there is a provision of ₹ 120,000 per acre grant for dragon fruit orchard, while ₹ 50,000 is for planting saplings to be given in three yearly instalments of ₹ 30,000 in the first year, and ₹ 10,000 each in second and third year, additional chief secretary (ACS-agriculture) Sumita Misra said.
Misra said that under this scheme, a farmer can avail the facility of grant of up to a maximum of 10 acres and to get the grant, it is mandatory for the farmers to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal.
“The grant will be given on a ‘first come-first serve’ basis,” Misra said.
Collaboration with Brazil for development of animal breeds
Haryana will establish a centre of excellence for the development of animal breeds in collaboration with Brazil, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said.
He said that the ‘Gir Association of Brazil’ has expressed willingness to import Murrah buffalo germplasm from the state through Haryana livestock development board.
A delegation led by Dalal is on a visit to Brazil and on Wednesday discussed with the members of Association of Brazilian Zebu Breeders (ABCZ) the modalities for setting up of centre of excellence for Gir animals in Haryana.
-
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
-
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
-
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
-
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
-
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
