Haryana to increase sugarcane prices shortly: Dalal

: Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal on Monday said that the state government will soon take a decision in favour of sugarcane farmers and increase the prices of sugarcane.

Dalal chaired the meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board here and said that sugarcane prices in Haryana have always been the highest in the country.

He said that during the meeting, discussions were held regarding future plans, including the situation of sugarcane farmers, mills, and sugar prices.

He said that during the sugarcane crushing season of 2021-22, sugar mills crushed 755 lakh quintals of sugarcane, and the recovery of sugar was 9.47%. In the sugarcane crushing season of 2022-23, various sugar mills crushed 771 lakh quintals of sugarcane, with a sugar recovery of 9.70%. An estimated 962 lakh quintals of sugarcane production is anticipated in 2023-24.

He said during 2022-23 crushing season, sugarcane farmers were paid ₹2,819 crore by various sugar mills in the state (excluding Naraingarh Sugar Mill). However, the state government provided a subsidy of approximately ₹194 crore to sugar mills so that farmers do not incur losses.

