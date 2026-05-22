Chandigarh, In a major initiative towards strengthening the rural economy, the Haryana government will organise special monthly melas for marketing the products of Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations, a senior government official has said.

Haryana to organise monthly melas to boost SHG, FPO product marketing

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Special one-day sale drives and fairs will be organised every month at suitable locations at all district headquarters across Haryana for the direct sale of products of Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , the state's Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, C G Rajini Kaanthan said.

Kaanthan was reviewing the action plan during a meeting held on Thursday through video conferencing.

Rajini Kaanthan said that in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this initiative will prove to be a milestone in transforming the economic empowerment of rural communities, especially in creating a sustainable and robust livelihood model for women.

He said that the main objective of this campaign is to address the key challenges faced by members of SHGs and FPOs. The district administration has been directed to ensure complete preparedness for the effective implementation of this public welfare initiative on the ground.

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{{^usCountry}} He further directed that suitable and high-footfall locations be identified at the district level so that maximum public participation can be ensured and rural artisans and farmers get better market access for their products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further directed that suitable and high-footfall locations be identified at the district level so that maximum public participation can be ensured and rural artisans and farmers get better market access for their products. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that for the smooth implementation of the entire system, the District Development Manager of NABARD has been designated as the nodal officer in each district, who will coordinate with the district administration and manage all logistical arrangements for each event.

Rajini Kaanthan also appealed to citizens to participate in these monthly fairs and purchase local products, thereby contributing meaningfully to strengthening rural livelihoods.

He further said that NABARD has been a strong partner in the development of Haryana for the past four decades.

Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund , the state has received financial assistance of approximately ₹7,840 crore over the last five years alone.

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