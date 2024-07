Haryana to plant 1.50 cr saplings under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a target of planting 1.50 crore saplings has been set under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign and urged public to plant at least one sapling as a step towards environmental protection. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

The chief minister was speaking at a ‘Nagrik Abhinandan’ ceremony organised by Shri Vaishya Aggarwal Panchayat at Aggarwal Dharamshala in Kurukshetra late Sunday night.

Saini said that under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign, 20,000 saplings were planted in Karnal and 5,000 in Kurukshetra.