Haryana to provide platform for volunteers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the state government will provide a platform to people willing to serve the public voluntarily.

Recognising the work of volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic and to boost their morale, Khattar directed the officials to provide a platform to volunteers ready to serve the society.

Presiding over a review meeting, the CM said that there are many people who wish to work for the society and do not expect anything in return.

“The officers concerned should complete all necessary formalities required to provide a platform at the earliest,” Khattar said.

He said that there are retired people who want to do something for the society and “preparing an action plan to utilise their experiences is imperative”.

“This will not only benefit the society but also give self-satisfaction to these people,” he added.

Citing Jerusalem (Israel) as an example, Khattar said over 5,000 people associated with the Ambu Bike Service there are always ready to provide emergency services.

“As soon as the alarm rings in their mobile, they immediately reach the accident site to provide immediate help to the injured. From giving first aid to taking the injured to the hospital, these volunteers work round-the-clock to help the injured,” he said.

The CM directed officials to prepare a blueprint in this regard. He said Durga Shakti app and Dial 112 facilities are also there for providing assistance in emergency situations, but there is a large section of the society willing to serve people.