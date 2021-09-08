Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana to purchase 4,500 e-ticketing machines for Roadways buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the high-powered purchase committee meeting on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

To bring transparency and improve revenue collection, the Haryana transport department is all set to buy 4,500 e-ticketing machines for Roadways buses. The machines will help curb malpractices in distribution of tickets to the passengers.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the e-ticketing system will be implemented within six months. After its launch, tickets can be purchased through cash as well as card. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will also be installed in buses for security purposes.

This is one of the decisions taken in the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) held under the chairmanship of Khattar. The committee approved purchases of goods and items to be procured by various departments up to the limit of 160 crore.

Power minister Ranjit Singh, agriculture minister JP Dalal, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, minister of state for archaeology and archives Anoop Dhanak were also present.

Among the important tenders approved include purchasing furniture and water purifiers for playway schools. The water purifiers will be installed in 4,000 playway schools to be opened in anganwadi centres across the state.

The committee also gave nod to purchase several items for power Discoms and to purchase 1.20 crore vaccines for prevention of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle.

