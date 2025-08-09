Haryana to recommend inclusion of Gosain community in Central OBC list: Saini

Haryana government will write to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission, recommending the inclusion of Gosain community in the Central OBC list, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said while participating in the state-level function to mark “Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti” here on Friday. Saini announced a ₹ 31 lakh grant from his discretionary fund for the dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha being constructed in Kurukshetra. (Sourced)

The event held at the official residence of the chief minister was attended by prominent representatives from the Goswami community along with a large gathering from across the state.

The chief minister further announced that one prominent roundabout in the state and a large library to be established in Hisar will be named after Goswami Tulsidas. Saini announced a ₹31 lakh grant from his discretionary fund for the dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha being constructed in Kurukshetra.

The chief minister dwelt at length on welfare steps taken for backward classes, including increasing the creamy layer income limit from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh annually, reservation benefits in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies, concessional education loans up to ₹15 lakh for studies within India and ₹20 lakh for abroad at 4% annual interest, and scholarships under Dr Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatra Yojana.

Treat every complaint with utmost seriousness, ensure timely resolution: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to treat every public complaint received under the “samadhan shivirs” with utmost seriousness, ensuring their prompt resolution.

“The timely redressal would not only provide relief to the public but also strengthen trust in the administration,” Saini said while chairing a meeting with the DCs via video conferencing here on FRiday, during which the progress of grievance redressal under the “samadhan shivirs” was reviewed.

Taking serious note of the high number of pending complaints in some districts, Saini directed the concerned officers to prioritise the resolution of long-pending complaints. He stressed that all such complaints must be addressed promptly to bring the number of pending cases down to zero and ensure effective resolution of public grievances.

He said that if a citizen is compelled to visit the samadhan shivir repeatedly for the same issue, the concerned officer will be held accountable. He further directed the DCs to issue clear instructions to all departmental officers to treat every complaint with seriousness and take timely, appropriate action. He stressed that citizens should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices and their issues should be resolved.