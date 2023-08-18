Haryana to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies in 16 districts

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the BJP-JJP coalition government has decided to regularise as many as 450 unauthorised colonies in 16 districts located beyond the municipal limits and falling under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department.

Describing the move as "transformative" that showcases Haryana government's commitment to "equitable urban growth", Khattar said the decision to regularise the illegal colonies is aimed at addressing the needs of marginalised communities and ensuring that the urban landscape is well-planned.

Describing the move as “transformative” that showcases the government’s commitment to “equitable urban growth”, Khattar said the decision to regularise the illegal colonies is aimed at addressing the needs of marginalised communities and ensuring that the urban landscape is well-planned.

Of the total 450 colonies approved for regularisation, 239 fall under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department, while 211 colonies are in the urban local bodies department.

The districts where the colonies will be regularised are Faridabad (59), Fatehabad (16), Gurugram (3), Hisar (20), Jhajjar (25), Kaithal (30), Karnal (2), Kurukshetra (25), Nuh (35), Palwal (31), Panipat (22), Rewari (14), Rohtak (32), Sirsa (9), Sonepat (35) and Yammunanagar (92).

Repeatedly patting the back of his government for regularising the illegal colonies, Khattar said that ever since the BJP came to power in Haryana in October 2014 as many as 1,135 unauthorised colonies have been regularised.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said on the other hand the previous Congress government during its 10-year tenure had regularised 874 unauthorised colonies.

He said plans are afoot to regularise 1,856 more unauthorised colonies.

Among these, 727 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department, while 1,129 colonies are under the urban local department.

The regularisation exercise will commence once the specified criteria are met within these colonies.

“Under the new norms, colonies with an approach road width of six metre or more, and internal roads width of three metre or more, are now eligible for regularisation,” Khattar said, adding the objective of regularisation of these colonies is to ensure basic facilities for the residents.

The chief minister said the residents living in the unauthorised colonies beyond municipal limits have long been devoid of essential amenities and while acknowledging these long-pending difficulties, the government has undertaken the task of regularising these colonies.

He said the decision to regularise the illegal colonies was based on the recommendations of a committee.

The chief minister said the member secretary (convener) of the district town planning (DTP) committee in the district concerned is empowered to oversee the regularisation of colonies situated outside municipal areas. To initiate the regularisation process, interested parties must submit their applications to the convener, who will then forward these applications to the district-level scrutiny committee (DLSC) for review.

Provision of parks, open spaces and community halls up to 500 square metre will be made to create a better living environment in colonies with an area of more than 20 acre. For this, special attention will be given to those colonies in which the area owned by the developer has not been sold.

“People live in unauthorised colonies due to various reasons. Our focus will be on improving the infrastructure of such colonies. The colonies below one acre will not be regularised,” Khattar added.

