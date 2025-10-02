Haryana to release crop-loss compensation before Diwali

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state government would release compensation for farmers by Diwali for the losses incurred due to damage to crops during the recent heavy rain and floods. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said that the government had opened its e-Kshatipurti portal till September 15 to register damage to crops due to waterlogging.

“A total of 5.37 lakh farmers from 6,397 villages registered details of 31 lakh acres of affected farmland. In areas where crops have been damaged due to waterlogging, farmers will receive compensation after due verification up to ₹15,000/acre,” he said, adding that to assess crop losses a special girdawari (field survey) is underway across the state.

The chief minister said ₹4.72 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 2,386 people as compensation on Wednesday for loss of houses, household goods, and livestock.

Saini announced to defer electricity bill payments of tubewell connections till December 2025, even as the farm power bills that were due for payment by July 2025 will now be paid from January 2026 without any extra charges. “This step will benefit 7.10 lakh farmers across Haryana,” he said.

Saini announced the suspension of crop loan recovery in villages subject to conditions about the percentage of crop damage. He said that in villages where more than 50% of crops have been damaged, and where farmers in debt have suffered crop losses 33% percent or more, the recovery of Kharif season crop loans taken from cooperative societies has been deferred. Such farmers will also be provided fresh crop loans for the upcoming rabi season. This decision will benefit nearly 3 lakh farmers.

He said till September 30, a total of 5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in mandis, out of which 3.58 lakh metric tonnes have been procured. “Around ₹109 crore paddy procurement MSP has already been transferred to farmers’ accounts,” he said.

Referring to the recently launched Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, the chief minister said that within six days of launching the Lado Lakshmi mobile app, 1,71,946 women and girls have registered. “I urge all sisters and daughters to register soon. The first instalment under this scheme will be credited on November 1,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Saini said that the Congress speaks about women’s welfare only for political gains. He said the Haryana government, as promised in its Sankalp Patra, has allocated ₹5,000 crore in the first budget to provide ₹2,100 a month to women.

₹405 crore to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday released ₹405 crore as the second installment of the State Finance Commission’s grant to the state’s Panchayati Raj Institutions. The amount will be transferred directly to the accounts of 5,719 gram panchayats, 144 panchayat samitis, and 3 zila parishads.

The chief minister said that in the past four years, ₹3,700 crore has been allocated to Panchayati Raj Institutions, with ₹3,300 crore directly invested in rural infrastructure and public amenities.

Saini expressed optimism over the panchayats utilising these funds transparently and implementing schemes with public participation. Stronger decision-making capacity at the local level ensures more comprehensive and effective development outcomes, he added.

Swami Atmanand Maharaj dedicated life for the deprived, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that Swami Atmanand Maharaj dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the exploited and deprived and he was against casteism and discrimination. Addressing a gathering here to mark the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and social reformer Swami Atmanand Maharaj , CM Saini announced a grant of ₹51 lakh to the Swami Atmanand Haryana Scheduled Caste Education Society in Rohtak.