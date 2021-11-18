Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to restart mid-day meal programme from Jan 1
Haryana to restart mid-day meal programme from Jan 1

Haryana education and tourism minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said that serving students mid-day meal will restart in the schools from January 1 next year and that the portal for admissions to all colleges has been reopened till November 22
Serving students mid-day meal will restart in Haryana schools from January 1 next year . (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Students seeking admissions in colleges, who have not been able to apply earlier, can do so now, he said, adding that considering safety measures amid stubble burning, all schools will be resumed from December 1.

Responding to a question regarding dengue, the education minister said fogging has been done in all schools to tackle dengue and safety instructions have been issued to the teachers.

He said under the Super-100 programme being run by the state government, 28 children got admission in IITs and 24 cracked NEET this year. Seven of 24 students selected in NEET got admission in AIIMS.

He said considering the success of the Super-100 programme, new centres will be opened in Hisar and Karnal, apart from the existing Rewari and Panchkula centres.

He added that the annual Surajkund Fair will be organised from February 4 to 20, 2022.

