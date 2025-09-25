Haryana to set up 800 MW thermal units at Panipat, Hisar: Vij

The Haryana government will establish two 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar, said energy minister Anil Vij. Vij said the several key projects including the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited’s plan to set up 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Hisar and Panipat were discussed with the Union power minister.

Once operational, these projects will significantly enhance the state’s electricity availability and meet the growing energy demand, the minister said after a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss key issues concerning the state’s energy sector amid rising electricity demand.

The Union power minister directed officers to facilitate coal linkage and other requirements to expedite these projects, an official spokesperson said.

The smart meter implementation was also reviewed during the meeting. Considering the rising peak electricity demand, Vij also requested an increase in battery energy storage systems (BESS) allocation from 500 MW to 1500 MW, the spokesperson said.