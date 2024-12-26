Menu Explore
Haryana: Training workshop on irrigation census from today

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 26, 2024 06:02 AM IST

A three-day regional training workshop for all northern states on conducting irrigation censuses will be held from Thursday to Saturday in Chandigarh.

Raj Kumar, assistant director at the office of director, land records, said the workshop will be attend by Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Ladakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Organised by the Union ministry of jal shakti, department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, minor irrigation statistics wing, the workshop is being hosted by the department of revenue, government of Haryana at a hotel.

Raj Kumar, assistant director at the office of director, land records, said the workshop will be attend by Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Ladakh.

He said Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue, Haryana, and Priyanka Kulshreshtha, deputy director general, department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, minor irrigation statistics, will be the chief guests.

“During the workshop, trainers will provide training to state, district and block-level officers for filling up schedules on mobile and web application, along with training for user creation, management module and manual with concepts of definitions for real-time data collection for all four censuses. Subsequently, states will organise state and district-level workshops to achieve the qualitative data” he added.

